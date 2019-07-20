Listen Live Sports

Mariners’ Leake perfect through 7 innings vs Angels

July 20, 2019 12:11 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners is pitching a perfect game through seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Leake has thrown 67 pitches and struck out five Friday night in Seattle.

Brian Goodwin led off the Angels seventh with a routine flyball that right fielder Domingo Santana momentarily lost in the sky, but he recovered to make the catch. Mike Trout then lined out and Shohei Ohtani grounded out.

Leake was tagged by the Angels in his last start, exactly a week ago when the 31-year-old righty gave up seven runs while getting just two outs. The Angels pitched a combined no-hitter that night while the entire club wore jerseys honoring late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

Leake began this game with 7-8 record this year.

The Mariners lead 10-0.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

