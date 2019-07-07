Listen Live Sports

Mark Wegner to be plate umpire for All-Star Game

July 7, 2019 3:04 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Wegner will be the crew chief and umpire behind home plate for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

A 21-year major league veteran, Wegner worked third base for the 2008 All-Star Game. He worked the World Series in 2013 and ’17.

Brian O’Nora will be at first base as part of a crew that includes Phil Cuzzi (second), Tim Timmons (third), D.J. Reyburn (left) and Jordan Baker (right). O’Nora and Timmons are Ohio natives.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona will join the AL coaching staff under Boston manager Alex Cora, and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker will be part of the NL staff under Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Chad Broski will be the official scorer, the commissioner’s office said Sunday. He is Cleveland-based and works Indians games.

