Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 6

July 29, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
c-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Marte cf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .320
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .284
C.Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Jones rf 3 1 0 1 0 1 .266
Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
C.Kelly c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .268
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .028
a-Tomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Peralta ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Totals 34 6 7 6 3 10
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 2 1 2 1 0 .289
B.Anderson rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .247
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .296
N.Walker 3b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .260
Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Granderson lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .179
Ramirez cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .275
Holaday c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Smith p 3 1 2 1 0 0 .214
Rivera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Totals 33 11 10 10 4 4
Arizona 003 100 011— 6 7 2
Miami 060 010 40x—11 10 0

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for McFarland in the 9th. c-flied out for Locastro in the 9th.

E_Locastro (1), M.Kelly (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 3. 2B_Locastro (7), Flores (10), N.Walker (13). HR_Marte (23), off Smith; C.Kelly (13), off Guerrero; Rojas (4), off M.Kelly; B.Anderson (15), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Marte 3 (65), Jones (46), Flores (15), C.Kelly (36), Rojas 2 (33), B.Anderson (48), Cooper (38), N.Walker (21), Castro (43), Granderson (27), Ramirez 2 (31), Smith (2). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Flores, M.Kelly). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Miami 6 for 8.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 7-11 6 7 7 7 2 4 94 4.52
Holland 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 20 4.54
McFarland 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 21 5.12
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, W, 7-4 7 4 4 4 1 9 106 3.43
Conley 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 7.23
Guerrero 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 5.05
N.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.92

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-1, N.Anderson 2-0. HBP_Smith (Jones), Guerrero (Peralta).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_7,048 (36,742).

