Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|c-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.320
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|C.Kelly c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.028
|a-Tomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Peralta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|3
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|B.Anderson rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|N.Walker 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.260
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Granderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.179
|Ramirez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Holaday c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Smith p
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Rivera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|33
|11
|10
|10
|4
|4
|Arizona
|003
|100
|011—
|6
|7
|2
|Miami
|060
|010
|40x—11
|10
|0
a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for McFarland in the 9th. c-flied out for Locastro in the 9th.
E_Locastro (1), M.Kelly (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 3. 2B_Locastro (7), Flores (10), N.Walker (13). HR_Marte (23), off Smith; C.Kelly (13), off Guerrero; Rojas (4), off M.Kelly; B.Anderson (15), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Marte 3 (65), Jones (46), Flores (15), C.Kelly (36), Rojas 2 (33), B.Anderson (48), Cooper (38), N.Walker (21), Castro (43), Granderson (27), Ramirez 2 (31), Smith (2). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Flores, M.Kelly). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Miami 6 for 8.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-11
|6
|7
|7
|7
|2
|4
|94
|4.52
|Holland
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|20
|4.54
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.12
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, W, 7-4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|9
|106
|3.43
|Conley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|7.23
|Guerrero
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|5.05
|N.Anderson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-1, N.Anderson 2-0. HBP_Smith (Jones), Guerrero (Peralta).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_7,048 (36,742).
