Marlins 12, Padres 7

July 16, 2019 10:46 pm
 
San Diego Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 2 1 1
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf 5 2 2 2
F.Reyes ph 1 1 1 2 Cooper 1b 3 3 2 3
Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 2 1 3
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 5 0 2 3
Renfroe lf 5 1 3 0 Alfaro c 5 0 2 0
Naylor rf 5 1 1 0 Puello cf 3 1 2 0
F.Mejia c 2 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 2 2 0
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 Ymamoto p 1 0 0 0
Margot cf 4 1 2 2 E.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0
L.Allen p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ph 1 0 0 0
Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 1 0
G.Grcia ss 1 1 0 0
Totals 37 7 11 6 Totals 36 12 14 12
San Diego 030 000 103— 7
Miami 340 004 01x—12

E_Bri.Anderson (5). DP_Miami 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Miami 6. 2B_Hosmer (16), Machado (15), H.Ramirez 2 (12). 3B_S.Castro (3). HR_F.Reyes (26), Margot (6), Cooper (11), Bri.Anderson (13). SB_Rivera (1). S_Yamamoto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
L.Allen L,2-2 2 1-3 7 7 7 3 0
Perdomo 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 3
G.Reyes 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Erlin 2 3 1 1 0 1
Miami
Yamamoto W,4-0 5 4 3 2 2 4
E.Hernandez 2 2 1 1 0 1
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 1 2
Conley 1 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_by Yamamoto (L.Allen).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:14. A_8,151 (36,742).

