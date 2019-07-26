Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Lamb 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|H.Rmrez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Alcntra p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000—2
|Miami
|100
|000
|002—3
E_Alcantara (4). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 5. 2B_Greinke (4), Bri.Anderson (24), Cooper (9), Puello (5). 3B_Lamb (1). SB_J.Dyson (23). CS_K.Marte (1). SF_N.Walker (1), Alfaro (2), H.Ramirez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|A.Bradley H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y.Lopez H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Holland L,1-2 BS,5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Alcantara
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada W,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:10. A_8,867 (36,742).
