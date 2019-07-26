Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2

July 26, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0
D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Rivera pr 0 1 0 0
A.Jones rf 4 1 2 0 N.Wlker 3b 2 1 0 1
Lamb 1b 3 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0
C.Wlker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 0 1
A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Puello cf 3 0 1 0
Greinke p 2 0 1 1 Alcntra p 2 0 0 0
Tomas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 0 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 7 3
Arizona 010 100 000—2
Miami 100 000 002—3

E_Alcantara (4). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 5. 2B_Greinke (4), Bri.Anderson (24), Cooper (9), Puello (5). 3B_Lamb (1). SB_J.Dyson (23). CS_K.Marte (1). SF_N.Walker (1), Alfaro (2), H.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Greinke 6 4 1 1 1 5
A.Bradley H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Y.Lopez H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0
G.Holland L,1-2 BS,5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Alcantara 6 5 2 2 3 4
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2
Quijada W,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:10. A_8,867 (36,742).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established