Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Rivera pr 0 1 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 2 0 N.Wlker 3b 2 1 0 1 Lamb 1b 3 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 0 1 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Puello cf 3 0 1 0 Greinke p 2 0 1 1 Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 Tomas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 7 3

Arizona 010 100 000—2 Miami 100 000 002—3

E_Alcantara (4). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 5. 2B_Greinke (4), Bri.Anderson (24), Cooper (9), Puello (5). 3B_Lamb (1). SB_J.Dyson (23). CS_K.Marte (1). SF_N.Walker (1), Alfaro (2), H.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke 6 4 1 1 1 5 A.Bradley H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Y.Lopez H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0 G.Holland L,1-2 BS,5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Alcantara 6 5 2 2 3 4 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2 Quijada W,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:10. A_8,867 (36,742).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.