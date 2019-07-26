Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Lamb 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|c-C.Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Tomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|1-Rivera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|N.Walker 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Greinke in the 7th. b-popped out for Richards in the 8th. c-struck out for Lamb in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
E_Alcantara (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 5. 2B_Greinke (4), B.Anderson (24), Cooper (9), Puello (5). 3B_Lamb (1). RBIs_Ahmed (46), Greinke (8), N.Walker (20), Alfaro (35), Ramirez (27). SB_Dyson (23). CS_Marte (1). SF_N.Walker, Alfaro, Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Dyson 2, Escobar); Miami 3 (Rojas, Castro, Alfaro). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ahmed 2. GIDP_Avila, B.Anderson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Lamb); Miami 1 (Rojas, N.Walker, Cooper).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|102
|2.87
|Bradley, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.30
|Lopez, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.66
|Holland, L, 1-2, BS, 5-22
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.51
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.79
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|102
|4.18
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.59
|Richards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.58
|Quijada, W, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:10. A_8,867 (36,742).
