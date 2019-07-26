Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .321 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Jones rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .271 Lamb 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243 c-C.Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .265 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Greinke p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .271 a-Tomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 6 2 4 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .302 1-Rivera pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .189 N.Walker 3b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .258 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .271 Ramirez lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .272 Puello cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 3 7 3 2 7

Arizona 010 100 000—2 6 0 Miami 100 000 002—3 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Greinke in the 7th. b-popped out for Richards in the 8th. c-struck out for Lamb in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

E_Alcantara (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Miami 5. 2B_Greinke (4), B.Anderson (24), Cooper (9), Puello (5). 3B_Lamb (1). RBIs_Ahmed (46), Greinke (8), N.Walker (20), Alfaro (35), Ramirez (27). SB_Dyson (23). CS_Marte (1). SF_N.Walker, Alfaro, Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Dyson 2, Escobar); Miami 3 (Rojas, Castro, Alfaro). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ahmed 2. GIDP_Avila, B.Anderson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Lamb); Miami 1 (Rojas, N.Walker, Cooper).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 4 1 1 1 5 102 2.87 Bradley, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.30 Lopez, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.66 Holland, L, 1-2, BS, 5-22 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.51 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.79 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 6 5 2 2 3 4 102 4.18 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.59 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.58 Quijada, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:10. A_8,867 (36,742).

