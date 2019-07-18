Marlins 4, Padres 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .325 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Margot cf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .251 Hedges c 2 0 0 1 1 2 .185 Lamet p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 b-Mejia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 7 3 4 15

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Walker 3b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .274 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .313 1-Rivera pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .214 B.Anderson rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .247 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .270 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Puello cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Smith p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .160 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 4 11 3 3 11

San Diego 010 011 000—3 7 2 Miami 020 100 001—4 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Lamet in the 5th. b-singled for Strahm in the 6th. c-grounded out for Garcia in the 6th. d-walked for N.Anderson in the 8th. e-struck out for Stammen in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Tatis Jr. (13), Hedges (6). LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 11. 2B_Renfroe (14), Margot (12), Walker (11), Cooper (7), B.Anderson (20). 3B_Margot (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (15), off Smith; Ramirez (4), off Lamet. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (34), Hedges (26), Mejia (9), Walker (18), B.Anderson (44), Ramirez (24). SB_Rivera (2). SF_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Tatis Jr., Hedges 2, Lamet); Miami 6 (Cooper 3, Castro, Alfaro, Puello). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Kinsler).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 4 6 3 1 2 5 85 5.14 Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.40 Munoz 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00 Stammen 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.75 Wingenter, L, 1-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.50 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith 5 5 2 2 2 7 96 3.47 Guerrero, BS, 4-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 21 4.41 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.83 N.Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 5 38 4.24 Romo, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:30. A_21,149 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.