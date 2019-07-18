Marlins 4, Padres 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.325
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.185
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|15
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Walker 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|1-Rivera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|B.Anderson rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Puello cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Smith p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|3
|3
|11
|San Diego
|010
|011
|000—3
|7
|2
|Miami
|020
|100
|001—4
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Lamet in the 5th. b-singled for Strahm in the 6th. c-grounded out for Garcia in the 6th. d-walked for N.Anderson in the 8th. e-struck out for Stammen in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. (13), Hedges (6). LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 11. 2B_Renfroe (14), Margot (12), Walker (11), Cooper (7), B.Anderson (20). 3B_Margot (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (15), off Smith; Ramirez (4), off Lamet. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (34), Hedges (26), Mejia (9), Walker (18), B.Anderson (44), Ramirez (24). SB_Rivera (2). SF_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Tatis Jr., Hedges 2, Lamet); Miami 6 (Cooper 3, Castro, Alfaro, Puello). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Kinsler).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|4
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|85
|5.14
|Strahm
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.40
|Munoz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.75
|Wingenter, L, 1-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|96
|3.47
|Guerrero, BS, 4-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|4.41
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.83
|N.Anderson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|38
|4.24
|Romo, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:30. A_21,149 (36,742).
