Marlins 5, Braves 4

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Puello cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Riddle pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|N.Wlker 3b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmrez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|5
|15
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Miami
|011
|030
|000—5
|Atlanta
|211
|000
|000—4
E_Fried (3), Puello (1). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_Rojas (21), Alfaro (8), Albies 3 (21), Markakis (22). HR_S.Castro (6), H.Ramirez (3), Acuna Jr. (21), Riley (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|C.Smith W,4-4
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Brice H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N.Anderson H,6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo S,16-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Fried L,9-4
|5
|11
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Tomlin
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sobotka.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:19. A_37,216 (41,149).
