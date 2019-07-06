Marlins 5, Braves 4

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 5 0 2 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Puello cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 2 3 0 Cooper 1b 3 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1 Riddle pr-cf 1 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 2 3 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 N.Wlker 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 Riley lf 4 1 1 1 Alfaro c 5 1 3 1 Camargo ss 4 0 1 0 H.Rmrez lf 5 1 1 1 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Rivera rf-3b 4 0 1 2 Fried p 2 0 0 0 C.Smith p 3 0 1 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Totals 42 5 15 5 Totals 34 4 9 4

Miami 011 030 000—5 Atlanta 211 000 000—4

E_Fried (3), Puello (1). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_Rojas (21), Alfaro (8), Albies 3 (21), Markakis (22). HR_S.Castro (6), H.Ramirez (3), Acuna Jr. (21), Riley (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami C.Smith W,4-4 6 5 4 3 1 6 Brice H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 N.Anderson H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0 Romo S,16-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Fried L,9-4 5 11 5 5 1 7 Tomlin 2 3 0 0 0 2 J.Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Sobotka.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:19. A_37,216 (41,149).

