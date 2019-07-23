Marlins 5, White Sox 1

|Miami
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|H.Rmrez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Reed dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|We.Cstl c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|000
|410
|000—5
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
E_Moncada (12). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Miami 1, Chicago 3. 2B_Bri.Anderson (23), S.Castro (13). HR_H.Ramirez (5), Granderson (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|C.Smith W,6-4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Covey L,1-6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|J.Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detwiler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:27. A_14,043 (40,615).
