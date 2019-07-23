Marlins 5, White Sox 1

Miami Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi H.Rmrez rf 4 1 1 1 L.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Bri.And dh 4 1 1 0 Jay lf 4 0 1 1 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 1 A.Reed dh 3 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 We.Cstl c 3 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 1 1 2 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 0 0 Rivera ss 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 1 0 0 Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 29 1 2 1

Miami 000 410 000—5 Chicago 000 001 000—1

E_Moncada (12). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Miami 1, Chicago 3. 2B_Bri.Anderson (23), S.Castro (13). HR_H.Ramirez (5), Granderson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami C.Smith W,6-4 7 2 1 1 2 9 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Covey L,1-6 6 6 5 5 0 7 J.Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:27. A_14,043 (40,615).

