Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 5, White Sox 1

July 23, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ramirez rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279
B.Anderson dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .304
Walker 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Granderson lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .181
Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Rivera ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Totals 33 5 6 5 0 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Jay lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Reed dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Goins ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Engel cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Totals 29 1 2 1 2 11
Miami 000 410 000—5 6 0
Chicago 000 001 000—1 2 1

E_Moncada (12). LOB_Miami 1, Chicago 3. 2B_B.Anderson (23), Castro (13). HR_Granderson (9), off Covey; Ramirez (5), off Covey. RBIs_Ramirez (26), Walker (19), Castro (42), Granderson 2 (26), Jay (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu). RISP_Miami 2 for 4; Chicago 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_B.Anderson.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, W, 6-4 7 2 1 1 2 9 93 3.30
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.14
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.67
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 1-6 6 6 5 5 0 7 86 6.04
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15
Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.38
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.62

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:27. A_14,043 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander