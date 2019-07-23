Marlins 5, White Sox 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ramirez rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .279 B.Anderson dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .304 Walker 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Granderson lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .181 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Rivera ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Totals 33 5 6 5 0 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Jay lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Reed dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Engel cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Totals 29 1 2 1 2 11

Miami 000 410 000—5 6 0 Chicago 000 001 000—1 2 1

E_Moncada (12). LOB_Miami 1, Chicago 3. 2B_B.Anderson (23), Castro (13). HR_Granderson (9), off Covey; Ramirez (5), off Covey. RBIs_Ramirez (26), Walker (19), Castro (42), Granderson 2 (26), Jay (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu). RISP_Miami 2 for 4; Chicago 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_B.Anderson.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, W, 6-4 7 2 1 1 2 9 93 3.30 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.14 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.67 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 1-6 6 6 5 5 0 7 86 6.04 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.38 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.62

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:27. A_14,043 (40,615).

