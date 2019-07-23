Marlins 5, White Sox 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ramirez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|B.Anderson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Walker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Granderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.181
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Rivera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|0
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Reed dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Engel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Miami
|000
|410
|000—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|2
|1
E_Moncada (12). LOB_Miami 1, Chicago 3. 2B_B.Anderson (23), Castro (13). HR_Granderson (9), off Covey; Ramirez (5), off Covey. RBIs_Ramirez (26), Walker (19), Castro (42), Granderson 2 (26), Jay (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu). RISP_Miami 2 for 4; Chicago 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_B.Anderson.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, W, 6-4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|93
|3.30
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.14
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.67
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 1-6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|86
|6.04
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.38
|Detwiler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.62
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:27. A_14,043 (40,615).
