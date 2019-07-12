Marlins 8, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Davis lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.277
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Conforto cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hechavarria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Mazza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nido ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Granderson lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.191
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Ramirez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|C.Smith p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Puello rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|29
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|New York
|002
|000
|002—4
|5
|0
|Miami
|004
|003
|01x—8
|8
|1
a-flied out for C.Smith in the 6th. b-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. c-flied out for Avilan in the 9th.
E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 5, Miami 2. 2B_Cooper (6). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Frazier (12), off Conley; Granderson (8), off Vargas; Cooper (9), off Vargas; B.Anderson (12), off Gsellman. RBIs_Ramos 2 (43), Frazier 2 (36), Rojas (27), Granderson 2 (24), Cooper 2 (33), B.Anderson 2 (40), Castro (35). SB_Alfaro (2). CS_McNeil (6). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cano); Miami 1 (Walker). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Miami 2 for 4.
GIDP_Vargas, Alfaro.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Alfaro, Rojas, Castro).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 3-5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|83
|4.23
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.17
|Mazza
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.18
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8.74
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith, W, 5-4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|6
|105
|3.23
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.08
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.11
|Conley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|7.43
Vargas pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-1, Avilan 1-0. HBP_Gsellman (Ramirez), Mazza (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:57. A_11,856 (36,742).
