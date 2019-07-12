Marlins 8, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .348 Davis lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .276 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .277 Ramos c 3 0 1 2 1 0 .273 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .256 Conforto cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Mazza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Nido ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 31 4 5 4 5 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .292 Granderson lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .191 Cooper 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .311 B.Anderson 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .252 Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245 Ramirez rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Riddle cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197 C.Smith p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .130 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Puello rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Totals 29 8 8 8 2 3

New York 002 000 002—4 5 0 Miami 004 003 01x—8 8 1

a-flied out for C.Smith in the 6th. b-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. c-flied out for Avilan in the 9th.

E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 5, Miami 2. 2B_Cooper (6). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Frazier (12), off Conley; Granderson (8), off Vargas; Cooper (9), off Vargas; B.Anderson (12), off Gsellman. RBIs_Ramos 2 (43), Frazier 2 (36), Rojas (27), Granderson 2 (24), Cooper 2 (33), B.Anderson 2 (40), Castro (35). SB_Alfaro (2). CS_McNeil (6). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cano); Miami 1 (Walker). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Miami 2 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Vargas, Alfaro.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Alfaro, Rojas, Castro).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, L, 3-5 5 5 6 6 1 1 83 4.23 Gsellman 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.17 Mazza 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 33 3.18 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.74 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith, W, 5-4 6 3 2 0 5 6 105 3.23 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.08 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.11 Conley 1 2 2 2 0 2 28 7.43

Vargas pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-1, Avilan 1-0. HBP_Gsellman (Ramirez), Mazza (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:57. A_11,856 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.