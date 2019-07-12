Listen Live Sports

Marlins 8, Mets 4

July 12, 2019 10:22 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .348
Davis lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .276
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .277
Ramos c 3 0 1 2 1 0 .273
Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Frazier 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Conforto cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Mazza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nido ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 31 4 5 4 5 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .292
Granderson lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .191
Cooper 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .311
B.Anderson 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .252
Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Ramirez rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Riddle cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197
C.Smith p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .130
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Puello rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Totals 29 8 8 8 2 3
New York 002 000 002—4 5 0
Miami 004 003 01x—8 8 1

a-flied out for C.Smith in the 6th. b-lined out for Gsellman in the 7th. c-flied out for Avilan in the 9th.

E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 5, Miami 2. 2B_Cooper (6). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Frazier (12), off Conley; Granderson (8), off Vargas; Cooper (9), off Vargas; B.Anderson (12), off Gsellman. RBIs_Ramos 2 (43), Frazier 2 (36), Rojas (27), Granderson 2 (24), Cooper 2 (33), B.Anderson 2 (40), Castro (35). SB_Alfaro (2). CS_McNeil (6). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cano); Miami 1 (Walker). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Miami 2 for 4.

GIDP_Vargas, Alfaro.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso); Miami 1 (Alfaro, Rojas, Castro).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, L, 3-5 5 5 6 6 1 1 83 4.23
Gsellman 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.17
Mazza 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 33 3.18
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.74
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith, W, 5-4 6 3 2 0 5 6 105 3.23
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.08
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.11
Conley 1 2 2 2 0 2 28 7.43

Vargas pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-1, Avilan 1-0. HBP_Gsellman (Ramirez), Mazza (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:57. A_11,856 (36,742).

