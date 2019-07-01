Listen Live Sports

Marseille opens disciplinary proceedings against Rami

July 1, 2019 6:23 am
 
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French league club Marseille has opened disciplinary proceedings against France defender Adil Rami.

Marseille said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that Rami, a member of the France squad that won the World Cup last year, will meet with club officials to discuss the matter.

Marseille did not give reasons for the disciplinary action but insisted it has nothing to do with Rami’s “private problems.”

Rami recently broke up with American actress Pamela Anderson.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

