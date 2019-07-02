Listen Live Sports

Marshall player released from hospital after being shot

July 2, 2019 9:52 am
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University football player who was shot in the back Saturday has been released from the hospital.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 19-year-old Dante James Walker was released Monday.

Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Jason Corriher says Walker will make a full recovery.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Walker was walking with a friend when they heard shots. He was hit in the upper right part of his back.

Walker is a Georgia native. He signed with Marshall as four-star prospect in February and is expected to start in the fall.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

