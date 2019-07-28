Martinez, Benintendi hit homers, Red Sox pound Yankees 9-5

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Boston Red Sox again hit balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday.

The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. This was the sixth straight game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time in the clubs’ 117-year rivalry.

Benintendi had three hits and scored three times, and Rafael Devers added three hits and scored twice for the Boston.

Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three straight for the first time since June 11-14.

Advertisement

CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter (with him included Monday), giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.

Eduardo Rodríguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, seven hits, striking out five and walking three.

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles over Washington.

Playing in his 10th major league game, Smith homered in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth, and broke the game open in the seventh with a bases-loaded double off the wall in left-center.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two first-inning runs and gave up three hits while striking out nine with three walks through the sixth.

Yan Gomes homered for Washington, which has lost three straight.

The Nationals employed an opener for the first time, with left-hander Matt Grace retiring all six Dodgers he faced. Right-hander Joe Ross (0-3) allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 9, 12 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.

Daniel Hudson (6-2) worked one inning for the win.

Cavan Biggio also hit a solo home run as the Blue Jays snapped a five-game streak in which they’d failed to score more than three runs.

Travis d’Arnaud and Willy Adames each hit three-run home runs in a six-run second but the Rays couldn’t hold on.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBIs and Seattle beat Detroit.

Nola hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning and the 31-year-old Court had an RBI single for his first hit.

Nola added an RBI double in the four-run seventh inning and Court matched him with a two-run, ground-rule double to make it 8-1.

Omar Narvaez had four hits for Seattle and Tim Beckham doubled twice, singled and scored two runs.

Marco Gonzales (12-8) scattered six hits over seven innings.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) struck out nine but only made it through 4 1/3 innings after giving up eight hits and four runs.

BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and Atlanta routed Philadelphia.

The Braves pounded struggling righty Zach Eflin (7-11) for 10 runs in less than three innings.

Max Fried (11-4) allowed four earned and seven hits, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since returning from the injury list because of a blister on his left index finger.

The NL East-leading Braves have won two in a row after losing six of eight. They have a 6 ½-game lead over Washington.

J.T. Realmuto and Sean Rodriguez hit two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell 7 ½ games behind Atlanta but remain in the mix in the wild-card race.

Eflin gave up six earned and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam and an RBI double in leading Arizona past Miami.

Ahmed’s homer off starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth inning. Eduardo Escobar drove in a run with a single and David Peralta had an RBI groundout.

Alex Young (4-0) allowed two runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. The rookie left-hander struck out two and walked one.

Yamamoto (4-2) retired the first nine Arizona batters before walking Jarrod Dyson and Ketel Marte to start the fourth. He also walked Jake Lamb and hit Christian Walker in the inning.

Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Miguel Rojas homered for the Marlins.

REDS 3, ROCKIES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Josh VanMeter added a solo shot, and Cincinnati beat Colorado.

Anthony DeSclafani and three relief pitchers teamed up to limit the Rockies to five hits. Wandy Peralta, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined to face the minimum 12 batters over the final four innings. Iglesias earned his 18th save.

DeSclafani (6-5) left after giving up two hits to start the sixth. He allowed four hits and one run with three walks and five strikeouts.

Travis Story reached on an infield single, moved to second on a balk, went to third on a groundout and scored the only run allowed by DeSclafani on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado in the fourth.

Chi Chi González (0-3) lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

METS 3, PIRATES 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and New York got home runs from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis in a win over struggling Pittsburgh.

Matz (6-6) struck out seven and walked none, needing just 99 pitches to earn his first win since June 8 against Colorado.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (3-4) held the Mets hitless until Davis doubled off the right center wall with two outs in the fifth. Conforto sent a changeup into the second deck in right field for a solo shot in the sixth. Davis added a two-run drive to center in the seventh.

ASTROS 8, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and Houston withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt in beating St. Louis.

Goldschmidt homered in his sixth straight game, tying a Cardinals record with Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire. St. Louis had won six in a row before this loss in an interleague matchup of division leaders. Goldschmidt’s 24th homer was a solo drive in the fourth.

Gerrit Cole (12-3) improved to 7-0 with a 1.87 ERA since June 1. He struck out seven, raising his major league-leading total to 212, and allowed four hits in seven innings.

Ponce de Leon (1-1) went 2 1/3 innings, his shortest career start and the third straight in which he failed to last past the fourth inning. He walked four and struck out none.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City.

Clevinger (5-2) allowed one run on eight hits in seven innings and didn’t walk a batter. With the victory, Clevinger improved to 8-0 all-time against the Royals.

Royals starter Glenn Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits in five innings in front of a crowd of 31,181 at Kauffman Stadium, the second-largest home crowd after the season opener. All eight runs allowed by Sparkman came on Cleveland homers.

Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez also homered for Cleveland.

Kansas City scored a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Whit Merrifield.

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada homered, Iván Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

Moncada finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Adam Engel also had two RBIs for Chicago, which had dropped 12 of 15. The White Sox had been outscored 23-6 during the four-game losing streak.

Nova (6-9) allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings and won his second straight start.

Evan Marshall got four outs, Aaron Bummer retired two and closer Alex Colomé got the final three outs for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Minnesota starter Martín Pérez (8-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

BREWERS 5, CUBS 3, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura hit home runs in the 10th inning off Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel and Milwaukee rallied for the win.

Yelich opened the 10th with his major league-leading 36th homer, tying it at 3. Pinch-hitter Tyler Saladino drew a walk from Kimbrel (0-2) and Hiura followed with his 11th homer and first career walk-off.

Albert Almora Jr. had put the Cubs up 3-2 when he opened the top of the 10th with his 11th homer, connecting against Freddy Peralta (5-3).

Jon Lester, making his 400th career start, allowed just four singles over seven scoreless innings.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs, a two-run shot in the third that was his 21st of the season.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run one pitch after diving out of the way of a knockdown pitch in the fifth inning and San Diego snapped an eight-game home losing streak with a win over San Francisco.

The Padres have won four of 14 since the All-Star break.

Tatis hit the deck to avoid a high, tight pitch from rookie Shaun Anderson (3-3) and then drove a 1-2 slider an estimated 414 feet to center field, his 17th. Rookie right-hander Cal Quantrill was aboard on a leadoff walk.

Greg Garcia added a two-run single in the sixth. It brought in Wil Myers and rookie Luis Urias. Myers hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Quantrill (4-2) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked four.

Anderson allowed four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings, struck out seven and walked two.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramon Laureano took a slow trot after a home run and later got hit by a pitch, prompting the benches to clear as Oakland posted a testy win over Texas.

Matt Chapman hit his 23rd home run, Marcus Semien and Mark Canha also homered for Oakland. Homer Bailey pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning as the A’s ended a three-game losing streak.

Bailey (9-7) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Liam Hendriks earned his ninth save.

Danny Santana hit a two-run triple for Texas. Adrian Sampson (6-8) gave up five runs and six hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 8, ANGELS 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hanser Alberto put Baltimore ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Orioles set a major league record with multiple home runs in their 10th straight game.

Pedro Severino and Jonathan Villar homered for Baltimore, whose 1987 and 1996 teams were among the other five clubs to hit at least two homers in nine straight games.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols all homered for Los Angeles.

Richard Bleier (2-0) was the winner. Mych a scoreless inning and picked up the victory. Mychal Givens got four outs for his ninth save, retiring Justin Upton on a popup with the bases loaded to end it.

Ty Buttrey (6-5) took the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.