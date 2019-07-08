Listen Live Sports

Mavs finalize sign-and-trade with Grizzlies to add Wright

July 8, 2019 9:34 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have finalized a deal to acquire guard Delon Wright from Memphis in a sign-and-trade agreement for the restricted free agent.

The Grizzlies get two second-round draft picks and the rights to Satnam Singh in the deal announced Monday. Four years ago, the Mavericks made Singh the first player born in India to be drafted when they took him late in the second round.

The Mavericks and Wright have agreed on a $29 million, three-year contract as part of the trade. Dallas acquired Wright after losing out on free-agent target Danny Green, who chose the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wright could start alongside NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic in the Dallas backcourt. The 27-year-old Wright averaged 12.2 points, nearly five points above his career average, in 26 games with the Grizzlies last season after joining them in a trade with Toronto.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

