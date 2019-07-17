Listen Live Sports

Maximum Security leads field of 7 in Haskell Invitational

July 17, 2019 4:15 pm
 
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Maximum Security will make his second start since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby, taking on six rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

The Jason Servis-trained colt drew the outside No. 7 post Wednesday for the 1 1/8-mile race. Luis Saez is listed to ride the 8-5 early favorite, who was the first horse to be disqualified for interference in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby.

While the Haskell field is small, Maximum Security will face stiff competition and a lot of speed.

Trainer Bob Baffert has sent two-time Grade 3 stakes winner Mucho Gusto in from the West Coast. The Hall of Fame trainer will be seeking his ninth win in this race.

King for a Day, who beat Maximum Security by a length here last month in the Pegasus Stakes, also is entered.

