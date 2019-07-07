McBride and Cambage lead Aces to 90-58 rout of Liberty

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points and Liz Cambage added 21 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 90-58 rout over New York on Sunday, ending the Liberty’s four-game winning streak.

Las Vegas (9-5) was playing two days after it’s game against Washington was suspended at the half after an earthquake in California stopped the game. The Aces’ court was playable, but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to suspend it. The WNBA will decide when the game will be made up.

The Aces jumped out to a 12-2 lead and were up 12 at the half as Cambage was a force. She finished the first half with 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Las Vegas extended the advantage to 64-45 after three quarters and New York (7-8) could get no closer the rest of the way.

Tina Charles scored 13 points to lead New York while second-leading scorer Kia Nurse had a rough game going 1-for-13 from the field. She missed her first 11 shots before hitting a layup early in the fourth quarter.

The Liberty had swept a three-game road trip in Atlanta, Seattle and Phoenix after beating Dallas at home to start off the winning streak.

