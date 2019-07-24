Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Arizona

Baltimore Orioles (32-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-51, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (8-5, 2.95 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (2-3, 6.50 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Both Baltimore and Arizona are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Diamondbacks are 22-26 in home games. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .370.

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 7-2. Dylan Bundy earned his fifth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Merrill Kelly registered his 10th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and is slugging .553. Marte is 15-for-37 with five doubles, two triples and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 24 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Mancini is 9-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.