The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Media picks Alabama to beat Georgia again in SEC title game

July 19, 2019 12:22 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending Southeastern Conference champion Alabama is the favorite to once again beat Georgia in the title game in a preseason media poll.

The Crimson Tide was selected by 203 of 260 voters this week at SEC media days in results released Friday. Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the championship game last season, received 49 first-place votes.

Eight teams were picked as the SEC champion on at least one ballot.

The predicted order of finish in the West was Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Georgia was picked first in the East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Alabama also led the way with a record 12 first-team preseason All-SEC picks, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

