Memphis launches external review following abuse complaints

July 3, 2019 7:36 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis says it has launched an independent external review of its women’s basketball program in response to complaints of abuse and harassment.

School officials said in a statement that they’d launched a review “in light of recent developments in the Athletics’ department and the seriousness of some of the allegations made.” They added that “it is the University’s commitment and responsibility to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to learn, play and succeed in an environment free from harassment and abuse.”

The school didn’t specify the nature, source or date of any allegations that had been made.

The Daily Memphian first reported the review.

Memphis coach Melissa McFerrin owns a 175-172 record in 11 seasons at the school. The Tigers went 11-20 this past season. After the season, McFerrin received a two-year extension to a contract that now runs through 2020-21.

