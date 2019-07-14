Listen Live Sports

Mercury-Lynx, Box

July 14, 2019 9:01 pm
 
PHOENIX (62)

Bonner 8-18 7-8 27, Carson 3-6 1-1 7, Griner 6-11 0-0 12, January 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-12 0-0 9, B.Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Y.Turner 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-62 8-9 62.

MINNESOTA (75)

Collier 6-9 1-1 14, Fowles 7-12 0-0 14, Robinson 6-16 1-1 13, Sims 7-20 1-1 15, Talbot 4-7 3-4 13, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 2-2 4, Fagbenle 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 8-9 75.

Phoenix 19 16 11 16—62
Minnesota 23 13 20 19—75

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-19 (Bonner 4-9, Y.Turner 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Smith 0-1, Carson 0-1, January 0-2), Minnesota 3-10 (Talbot 2-2, Collier 1-1, Fagbenle 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 24 (Bonner 7), Minnesota 48 (Fowles 13). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Mitchell 5), Minnesota 18 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 13, Minnesota 16. Technicals_Bonner. A_8,801 (19,356).

