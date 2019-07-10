Mercury-Mystics, Box

PHOENIX (91)

Bonner 8-13 2-2 22, Carson 1-6 0-0 2, Griner 11-16 3-3 25, January 8-11 0-0 18, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4, B.Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Lyttle 4-5 0-0 8, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-72 5-5 91.

WASHINGTON (68)

Atkins 5-14 2-2 14, Cloud 2-8 0-0 4, Hawkins 11-17 1-1 24, Sanders 2-4 0-0 4, Toliver 3-6 0-0 7, Hines-Allen 1-3 0-2 2, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0, Powers 2-9 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 29-70 5-7 68.

Phoenix 22 27 21 21—91 Washington 27 17 14 10—68

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-23 (Bonner 4-8, Y.Turner 2-4, January 2-4, Little 0-1, Smith 0-1, Carson 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), Washington 5-23 (Atkins 2-7, Toliver 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Powers 1-6, Cloud 0-1, Peddy 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (Griner 8), Washington 33 (Hawkins 7). Assists_Phoenix 25 (January 6), Washington 20 (Toliver 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Washington 13. A_15,377 (4,200).

