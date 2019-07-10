Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercury-Mystics, Box

July 10, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (91)

Bonner 8-13 2-2 22, Carson 1-6 0-0 2, Griner 11-16 3-3 25, January 8-11 0-0 18, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4, B.Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Lyttle 4-5 0-0 8, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-72 5-5 91.

WASHINGTON (68)

Atkins 5-14 2-2 14, Cloud 2-8 0-0 4, Hawkins 11-17 1-1 24, Sanders 2-4 0-0 4, Toliver 3-6 0-0 7, Hines-Allen 1-3 0-2 2, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0, Powers 2-9 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 29-70 5-7 68.

Phoenix 22 27 21 21—91
Washington 27 17 14 10—68

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-23 (Bonner 4-8, Y.Turner 2-4, January 2-4, Little 0-1, Smith 0-1, Carson 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), Washington 5-23 (Atkins 2-7, Toliver 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Powers 1-6, Cloud 0-1, Peddy 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (Griner 8), Washington 33 (Hawkins 7). Assists_Phoenix 25 (January 6), Washington 20 (Toliver 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Washington 13. A_15,377 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.