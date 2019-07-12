Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mercury-Sun, Box

July 12, 2019 10:06 pm
 
PHOENIX (64)

Bonner 10-22 0-0 20, Griner 4-12 2-2 10, January 2-3 0-0 5, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Taurasi 0-4 5-6 5, B.Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 1-4 0-0 2, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Little 4-4 1-2 9, Lyttle 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Y.Turner 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 26-63 10-12 64.

CONNECTICUT (79)

A.Thomas 8-14 4-8 20, J.Jones 6-9 0-0 13, J.Thomas 4-14 1-1 11, Stricklen 4-11 0-0 11, Williams 5-13 0-0 10, Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 5-9 0-0 10, Tuck 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-76 7-11 79.

Phoenix 17 19 12 16—64
Connecticut 17 13 27 22—79

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 2-16 (January 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Y.Turner 0-1, Carson 0-2, Taurasi 0-3, Bonner 0-6), Connecticut 6-24 (Stricklen 3-9, J.Thomas 2-7, J.Jones 1-2, Tuck 0-1, Williams 0-1, Holmes 0-2, Banham 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 26 (Bonner 8), Connecticut 45 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Phoenix 18 (January 5), Connecticut 19 (J.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 15, Connecticut 16. A_6,864 (9,323).

