Mercury-Wings, Box

PHOENIX (70)

Bonner 3-14 6-7 14, Carson 2-8 0-0 5, Griner 5-11 7-8 17, January 0-6 2-2 2, Mitchell 2-9 8-9 13, B.Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Cunningham 2-4 1-1 5, Little 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-66 26-29 70.

DALLAS (66)

Davis 1-5 2-2 4, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, McGee-Stafford 2-5 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 3-15 2-2 8, Thornton 5-12 4-4 16, Gray 1-1 1-2 3, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 6-13 0-0 15, McCarty-Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Plaisance 3-12 2-2 10. Totals 23-69 13-14 66.

Phoenix 19 17 13 21—70 Dallas 19 13 21 13—66

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-20 (Bonner 2-6, Little 1-2, Y.Turner 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Carson 1-3, Smith 0-1, January 0-1, Cunningham 0-2), Dallas 7-23 (Johnson 3-6, Thornton 2-3, Plaisance 2-7, McCarty-Williams 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 35 (Griner 8), Dallas 42 (Plaisance 10). Assists_Phoenix 13 (January 4), Dallas 12 (Davis, McCarty-Williams 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Dallas 26. Technicals_Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello, Dallas coach Brian Agler. A_5,471 (7,000).

