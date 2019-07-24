Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Messi suspended from Argentina’s opening World Cup qualifier

July 24, 2019 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Lionel Messi was suspended from Argentina’s first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 by South American soccer’s governing body.

CONMEBOL said its decision Tuesday resulted from Messi’s red card during Argentina’s 2-1 win over Chile on July 6 in the third place match of the Copa America. Messi was ejected in the 37th minute after an altercation with Chile’s Gary Medel, who also received a red card.

South American qualifying starts in March.

The decision does not mention Messi’s attacks against the Copa America organization. Messi said there was corruption in the tournament and that the tournament was set up for Brazil to win. Messi later apologized to CONMEBOL for his comments.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth