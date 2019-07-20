Listen Live Sports

Mets 11, Giants 4

July 20, 2019 7:15 pm
 
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil rf-lf 5 2 2 2 Belt 1b 4 0 2 0
Cnforto cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Sndoval 3b 4 1 4 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 A.Dckrs lf 4 1 1 2
Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 3 2 1 Austin ph 1 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 5 1 3 4 Ystrzms rf 4 1 1 1
J..Dvis lf 5 1 3 1 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0
Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b-ss 4 1 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 2 3 0 Smrdzja p 1 0 0 0
Hchvrri ss 1 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 1
Lockett p 2 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 1 1 3 Slater 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 11 17 11 Totals 34 4 9 4
New York 010 124 003—11
San Francisco 000 010 003— 4

DP_New York 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 3B_T.Frazier (2). HR_McNeil (9), T.Frazier (13), D.Smith (10), Alonso (33), A.Dickerson (5), Yastrzemski (8). SB_A.Rosario (11). CS_D.Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lockett W,1-1 5 5 1 1 0 3
J.Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 2
Nogosek 1 3 3 3 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija L,7-8 5 6 4 4 0 7
D.Holland 1 4 4 4 0 1
Blach 3 7 3 3 1 2

HBP_by Samardzija (Conforto), by Lockett (Pillar). WP_Samardzija, Lockett.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:50. A_33,860 (41,915).

