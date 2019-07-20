Mets 11, Giants 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .345 Conforto cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Frazier 3b 4 3 2 1 1 2 .248 D.Smith 1b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .293 Davis lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .287 Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .274 Hechavarria ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Lockett p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 b-Alonso ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .267 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 42 11 17 11 1 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .244 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Sandoval 3b 4 1 4 0 0 0 .266 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .352 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Solano 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .330 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .103 a-Panik ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Slater 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Totals 34 4 9 4 0 7

New York 010 124 003—11 17 0 San Francisco 000 010 003— 4 9 0

a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-homered for Lockett in the 6th. c-flied out for Bashlor in the 9th. d-struck out for Blach in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 3B_Frazier (2). HR_D.Smith (10), off Samardzija; McNeil (9), off Samardzija; Frazier (13), off Holland; Alonso (33), off Holland; Dickerson (5), off Nogosek; Yastrzemski (8), off Nogosek. RBIs_McNeil 2 (41), Frazier (37), D.Smith 4 (22), Davis (26), Alonso 3 (75), Dickerson 2 (23), Yastrzemski (26), Panik (26). SB_Rosario (11). CS_D.Smith (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Frazier 2, Hechavarria); San Francisco 2 (Posey, Crawford). RISP_New York 5 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 4.

GIDP_Nido, Dickerson 2.

DP_New York 2 (D.Smith, Cano), (Cano, Rosario, D.Smith); San Francisco 1 (Slater, Solano, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lockett, W, 1-1 5 5 1 1 0 3 58 7.82 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.07 Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.61 Nogosek 1 3 3 3 0 2 33 11.12 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 7-8 5 6 4 4 0 7 79 4.08 Holland 1 4 4 4 0 1 23 5.90 Blach 3 7 3 3 1 2 62 14.21

HBP_Samardzija (Conforto), Lockett (Pillar). WP_Samardzija, Lockett.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:50. A_33,860 (41,915).

