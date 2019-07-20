Mets 11, Giants 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.345
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lagares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Frazier 3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.248
|D.Smith 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.293
|Davis lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Nogosek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Lockett p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|42
|11
|17
|11
|1
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.352
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Solano 2b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Slater 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|7
|New York
|010
|124
|003—11
|17
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|003—
|4
|9
|0
a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-homered for Lockett in the 6th. c-flied out for Bashlor in the 9th. d-struck out for Blach in the 9th.
LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 3B_Frazier (2). HR_D.Smith (10), off Samardzija; McNeil (9), off Samardzija; Frazier (13), off Holland; Alonso (33), off Holland; Dickerson (5), off Nogosek; Yastrzemski (8), off Nogosek. RBIs_McNeil 2 (41), Frazier (37), D.Smith 4 (22), Davis (26), Alonso 3 (75), Dickerson 2 (23), Yastrzemski (26), Panik (26). SB_Rosario (11). CS_D.Smith (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Frazier 2, Hechavarria); San Francisco 2 (Posey, Crawford). RISP_New York 5 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 4.
GIDP_Nido, Dickerson 2.
DP_New York 2 (D.Smith, Cano), (Cano, Rosario, D.Smith); San Francisco 1 (Slater, Solano, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lockett, W, 1-1
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|58
|7.82
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.07
|Bashlor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.61
|Nogosek
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|33
|11.12
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 7-8
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|79
|4.08
|Holland
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|5.90
|Blach
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|62
|14.21
HBP_Samardzija (Conforto), Lockett (Pillar). WP_Samardzija, Lockett.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:50. A_33,860 (41,915).
