Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 11, Giants 4

July 20, 2019 7:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .345
Conforto cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Frazier 3b 4 3 2 1 1 2 .248
D.Smith 1b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .293
Davis lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .287
Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .274
Hechavarria ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Lockett p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
b-Alonso ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .267
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 42 11 17 11 1 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .244
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Sandoval 3b 4 1 4 0 0 0 .266
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .352
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Solano 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .330
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .103
a-Panik ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Slater 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Totals 34 4 9 4 0 7
New York 010 124 003—11 17 0
San Francisco 000 010 003— 4 9 0

a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-homered for Lockett in the 6th. c-flied out for Bashlor in the 9th. d-struck out for Blach in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 3B_Frazier (2). HR_D.Smith (10), off Samardzija; McNeil (9), off Samardzija; Frazier (13), off Holland; Alonso (33), off Holland; Dickerson (5), off Nogosek; Yastrzemski (8), off Nogosek. RBIs_McNeil 2 (41), Frazier (37), D.Smith 4 (22), Davis (26), Alonso 3 (75), Dickerson 2 (23), Yastrzemski (26), Panik (26). SB_Rosario (11). CS_D.Smith (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Frazier 2, Hechavarria); San Francisco 2 (Posey, Crawford). RISP_New York 5 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Nido, Dickerson 2.

DP_New York 2 (D.Smith, Cano), (Cano, Rosario, D.Smith); San Francisco 1 (Slater, Solano, Belt).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lockett, W, 1-1 5 5 1 1 0 3 58 7.82
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.07
Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.61
Nogosek 1 3 3 3 0 2 33 11.12
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 7-8 5 6 4 4 0 7 79 4.08
Holland 1 4 4 4 0 1 23 5.90
Blach 3 7 3 3 1 2 62 14.21

HBP_Samardzija (Conforto), Lockett (Pillar). WP_Samardzija, Lockett.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:50. A_33,860 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.