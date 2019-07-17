Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mets 14, Twins 4

July 17, 2019 5:16 pm
 
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil rf 5 1 1 1 Garver c 3 2 2 1
Lagares cf 1 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0
J..Dvis lf 3 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
D.Smith ph-lf 3 2 2 4 Adranza p 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 6 2 1 2 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 1
W.Ramos c 5 0 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Cano dh 3 1 0 0 Kepler cf 3 1 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 5 1 2 0 Cave cf 0 0 0 0
Cnforto cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Gnzalez rf 4 0 1 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 4 4 3 Sano 3b 4 0 1 1
Hchvrri 2b 5 2 3 1 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 45 14 17 11 Totals 34 4 8 4
New York 001 100 363—14
Minnesota 011 010 010— 4

E_E.Rosario (2), Sano (9). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_McNeil (25), Lagares (6), W.Ramos (8), T.Frazier (7), Hechavarria 2 (6), J.Polanco (25), Kepler (22). 3B_A.Rosario (5). HR_D.Smith (9), Alonso (31), A.Rosario (10), Garver (15), Cruz (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
J.Vargas W,4-5 6 5 3 3 1 4
Familia H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mazza 2 2 1 1 1 2
Minnesota
M.Perez 6 5 2 1 1 4
May L,3-3 BS,1 1 3 3 3 0 1
Magill 1 4 6 0 1 2
Adrianza 1 5 3 3 0 1

HBP_by M.Perez (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:16. A_35,124 (38,649).

Sports News

