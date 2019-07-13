Mets 4, Marlins 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.241
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|D.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Syndergaard p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|6
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Walker 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|12
|New York
|002
|000
|020—4
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th.
E_Syndergaard (4). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_McNeil (24), Ramirez (10). 3B_Alfaro (1). HR_Conforto (17), off Gallen; Cano (5), off N.Anderson. RBIs_Conforto 2 (46), Cano 2 (20), Ramirez (21), Alfaro (31). CS_Rosario (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Gallen). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 7.
FIDP_Conforto.
DP_Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Rojas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 7-4
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|105
|4.55
|Lugo, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.27
|Diaz, S, 20-24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.35
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|92
|4.24
|Brice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.88
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.96
|N.Anderson, L, 2-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.46
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|3.86
HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:05. A_12,963 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.