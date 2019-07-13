Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Marlins 2

July 13, 2019 9:33 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .350
Conforto cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .241
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .277
D.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .305
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Cano 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .240
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .252
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095
Hechavarria ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Totals 33 4 8 4 6 12
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .306
B.Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Walker 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248
Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .273
Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 0 12
New York 002 000 020—4 8 1
Miami 000 200 000—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th.

E_Syndergaard (4). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_McNeil (24), Ramirez (10). 3B_Alfaro (1). HR_Conforto (17), off Gallen; Cano (5), off N.Anderson. RBIs_Conforto 2 (46), Cano 2 (20), Ramirez (21), Alfaro (31). CS_Rosario (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Gallen). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 7.

FIDP_Conforto.

DP_Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Rojas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 7-4 7 5 2 2 0 9 105 4.55
Lugo, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.27
Diaz, S, 20-24 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.35
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 5 4 2 2 5 5 92 4.24
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.88
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96
N.Anderson, L, 2-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.46
Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 3.86

HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:05. A_12,963 (36,742).

