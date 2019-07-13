Mets 4, Marlins 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .350 Conforto cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .241 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .277 D.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .305 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Cano 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .240 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .252 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nido c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Hechavarria ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 33 4 8 4 6 12

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .306 B.Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Walker 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .273 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 6 2 0 12

New York 002 000 020—4 8 1 Miami 000 200 000—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th.

E_Syndergaard (4). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_McNeil (24), Ramirez (10). 3B_Alfaro (1). HR_Conforto (17), off Gallen; Cano (5), off N.Anderson. RBIs_Conforto 2 (46), Cano 2 (20), Ramirez (21), Alfaro (31). CS_Rosario (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Miami 3 (Ramirez 2, Gallen). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 7.

FIDP_Conforto.

DP_Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Rojas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 7-4 7 5 2 2 0 9 105 4.55 Lugo, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.27 Diaz, S, 20-24 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.35 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 5 4 2 2 5 5 92 4.24 Brice 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.88 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96 N.Anderson, L, 2-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.46 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 3.86

HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:05. A_12,963 (36,742).

