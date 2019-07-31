Mets 4, White Sox 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.331
|Conforto cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Altherr pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.068
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Frazier dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hechavarria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.231
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|5
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Goins 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Reed dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|a-Castillo ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|15
|New York
|000
|001
|003—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001—2
|8
|1
a-walked for Reed in the 8th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Anderson (17). LOB_New York 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Frazier (9), Goins (4). HR_Garcia (6), off Diaz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (57), Ramos (46), Frazier (42), Garcia (29), Abreu (73). SF_Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso, Rosario); Chicago 6 (Garcia, Reed, Jimenez 2, Anderson 2). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Davis, Abreu. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|11
|116
|2.78
|Wilson, W, 2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.89
|Diaz, S, 24-29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|5.14
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|97
|3.39
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.58
|Colome, L, 3-2
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.18
|Cordero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0. WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:27. A_25,812 (40,615).
