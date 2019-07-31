Mets 4, White Sox 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .331 Conforto cf-rf 3 1 1 2 2 0 .256 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Ramos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 1-Altherr pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .068 Davis lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Frazier dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Hechavarria 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .231 Totals 34 4 6 4 5 11

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .292 Goins 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .324 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .261 Reed dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .150 a-Castillo ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .180 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Jay rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .324 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .251 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 15

New York 000 001 003—4 6 0 Chicago 001 000 001—2 8 1

a-walked for Reed in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Anderson (17). LOB_New York 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Frazier (9), Goins (4). HR_Garcia (6), off Diaz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (57), Ramos (46), Frazier (42), Garcia (29), Abreu (73). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso, Rosario); Chicago 6 (Garcia, Reed, Jimenez 2, Anderson 2). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Davis, Abreu. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 7 5 1 1 2 11 116 2.78 Wilson, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 1 1 25 2.89 Diaz, S, 24-29 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 5.14 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 7 3 1 1 3 9 97 3.39 Bummer 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.58 Colome, L, 3-2 2-3 3 3 0 1 2 26 2.18 Cordero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0. WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:27. A_25,812 (40,615).

