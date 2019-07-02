Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Yankees 2

July 2, 2019 10:56 pm
 
New York (A) New York (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0
A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 J..Dvis lf 4 1 2 2
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Lagares pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 2 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0
Encrnco 1b 4 1 1 0 Cano 2b 3 1 2 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Cnforto cf-rf 4 0 1 2
Paxton p 0 0 0 1 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 2 0
Urshela ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Britton p 0 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Hchvrri ph 1 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 4 11 4
New York (A) 020 000 000—2
New York (N) 000 001 03x—4

E_LeMahieu (5). DP_New York (A) 2. LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 8. 2B_A.Hicks (6), J..Davis (9), Conforto (16). HR_J..Davis (9). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_McNeil (5). S_Paxton 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (A)
Paxton 6 8 1 1 2 3
Kahnle H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino L,3-3 BS,4 1-3 2 3 2 1 1
Britton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
New York (N)
Wheeler 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8
J.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
S.Lugo W,4-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ed.Diaz S,18-22 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:11. A_42,150 (41,922).

