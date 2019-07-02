Mets 4, Yankees 2

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .341 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .220 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Paxton p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 a-Urshela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 6 2 2 10

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .351 Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Davis lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .283 1-Lagares pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .179 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Cano 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Conforto cf-rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .247 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 4 11 4 3 5

New York (A) 020 000 000—2 6 1 New York (N) 000 001 03x—4 11 0

a-lined out for Paxton in the 7th. b-lined out for Wilson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lugo in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 8. 2B_Hicks (6), Davis (9), Conforto (16). HR_Davis (9), off Paxton. RBIs_Torres (48), Paxton (1), Davis 2 (25), Conforto 2 (43). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_McNeil (5). S_Paxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 4 (LeMahieu, Judge, Encarnacion, Gardner); New York (N) 4 (Alonso, Davis, Hechavarria 2). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 9; New York (N) 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Gregorius. GIDP_Conforto 2.

DP_New York (A) 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion), (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 6 8 1 1 2 3 103 4.09 Kahnle, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.27 Ottavino, L, 3-3, BS, 4-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 1 16 1.91 Britton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.50 New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 116 4.42 Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50 Lugo, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.51 Diaz, S, 18-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 4.64

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:11. A_42,150 (41,922).

