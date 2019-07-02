Mets 4, Yankees 2

|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Paxton p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Urshela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|1-Lagares pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hechavarria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|3
|5
|New York (A)
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York (N)
|000
|001
|03x—4
|11
|0
a-lined out for Paxton in the 7th. b-lined out for Wilson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lugo in the 8th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 8. 2B_Hicks (6), Davis (9), Conforto (16). HR_Davis (9), off Paxton. RBIs_Torres (48), Paxton (1), Davis 2 (25), Conforto 2 (43). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_McNeil (5). S_Paxton 2.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 4 (LeMahieu, Judge, Encarnacion, Gardner); New York (N) 4 (Alonso, Davis, Hechavarria 2). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 9; New York (N) 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Gregorius. GIDP_Conforto 2.
DP_New York (A) 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion), (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|103
|4.09
|Kahnle, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.27
|Ottavino, L, 3-3, BS, 4-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|16
|1.91
|Britton
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.50
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|116
|4.42
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Lugo, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.51
|Diaz, S, 18-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.64
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:11. A_42,150 (41,922).
