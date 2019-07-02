Listen Live Sports

Mets 4, Yankees 2

July 2, 2019
 
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .341
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .220
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Paxton p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
a-Urshela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 10
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .351
Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .275
Davis lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .283
1-Lagares pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .179
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Cano 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Conforto cf-rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .247
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 11 4 3 5
New York (A) 020 000 000—2 6 1
New York (N) 000 001 03x—4 11 0

a-lined out for Paxton in the 7th. b-lined out for Wilson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lugo in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 8. 2B_Hicks (6), Davis (9), Conforto (16). HR_Davis (9), off Paxton. RBIs_Torres (48), Paxton (1), Davis 2 (25), Conforto 2 (43). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_McNeil (5). S_Paxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 4 (LeMahieu, Judge, Encarnacion, Gardner); New York (N) 4 (Alonso, Davis, Hechavarria 2). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 9; New York (N) 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Gregorius. GIDP_Conforto 2.

DP_New York (A) 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion), (Torres, Gregorius, Encarnacion).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 6 8 1 1 2 3 103 4.09
Kahnle, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.27
Ottavino, L, 3-3, BS, 4-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 1 16 1.91
Britton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.50
New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 116 4.42
Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50
Lugo, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.51
Diaz, S, 18-22 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 4.64

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:11. A_42,150 (41,922).

