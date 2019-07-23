Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 5, Padres 2

July 23, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 McNeil rf-lf 3 0 2 0
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Cnforto cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 1 2 0 0
Renfroe lf 3 0 0 1 Cano 2b 4 3 4 5
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 1 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0
M.Baez p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 2 0 0 0
L.Allen p 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 8 5
San Diego 000 000 011—2
New York 000 102 20x—5

DP_New York 1. LOB_San Diego 9, New York 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10). HR_Cano 3 (9). SB_Machado (3). SF_Renfroe (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack L,6-5 5 5 3 3 2 4
M.Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0
L.Allen 2 2 2 2 1 0
New York
J.Vargas W,5-5 6 1 0 0 4 8
Bashlor H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Gsellman H,6 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
J.Wilson 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ed.Diaz S,22-26 1 1 0 0 0 0

Paddack pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

J.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Advertisement

HBP_by Paddack (McNeil). WP_J.Vargas, Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_33,199 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander