Mets 5, Padres 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 0 3 .325 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .266 Renfroe lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .244 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .285 Mejia c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .221 Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Totals 30 2 5 2 7 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .342 Conforto cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Alonso 1b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .264 Cano 2b 4 3 4 5 0 0 .254 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Totals 31 5 8 5 3 4

San Diego 000 000 011—2 5 0 New York 000 102 20x—5 8 0

a-lined out for Vargas in the 6th. b-flied out for Baez in the 7th. c-popped out for Allen in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 9, New York 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10). HR_Cano (7), off Paddack; Cano (8), off Paddack; Cano (9), off Allen. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (40), Renfroe (52), Cano 5 (27). SB_Machado (3). SF_Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Margot 2, Renfroe 2, Paddack, Myers); New York 2 (Ramos, Davis). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; New York 0 for 2.

GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 6-5 5 5 3 3 2 4 88 2.84 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Allen 2 2 2 2 1 0 17 7.25 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 5-5 6 1 0 0 4 8 99 3.96 Bashlor, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.40 Gsellman, H, 6 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 4.97 Wilson 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 3.45 Diaz, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 4.81

Paddack pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Gsellman 2-0, Diaz 2-1. HBP_Paddack (McNeil). WP_Vargas, Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_33,199 (41,922).

