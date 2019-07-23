Mets 5, Padres 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.325
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Renfroe lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Urias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Allen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|7
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Alonso 1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Cano 2b
|4
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.254
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|4
|San Diego
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|20x—5
|8
|0
a-lined out for Vargas in the 6th. b-flied out for Baez in the 7th. c-popped out for Allen in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 9, New York 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10). HR_Cano (7), off Paddack; Cano (8), off Paddack; Cano (9), off Allen. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (40), Renfroe (52), Cano 5 (27). SB_Machado (3). SF_Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Margot 2, Renfroe 2, Paddack, Myers); New York 2 (Ramos, Davis). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; New York 0 for 2.
GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 6-5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|88
|2.84
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Allen
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|7.25
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 5-5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|99
|3.96
|Bashlor, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.40
|Gsellman, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|4.97
|Wilson
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|3.45
|Diaz, S, 22-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.81
Paddack pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Gsellman 2-0, Diaz 2-1. HBP_Paddack (McNeil). WP_Vargas, Gsellman.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:02. A_33,199 (41,922).
