The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mets 6, Marlins 2

July 14, 2019 4:43 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .349
Conforto cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .241
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .275
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.Smith lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Cano 2b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .251
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .272
Frazier 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Hechavarria ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
deGrom p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Totals 38 6 12 6 2 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .293
Walker 3b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .271
Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .310
B.Anderson rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Castro 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Granderson lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .189
b-Ramirez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Puello cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 11 2 5 9
New York 100 201 110—6 12 0
Miami 010 000 001—2 11 1

a-singled for deGrom in the 6th. b-lined out for Granderson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. d-struck out for Chen in the 8th.

E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 10, Miami 12. 2B_Cano (18), Rosario (17), B.Anderson (19). HR_McNeil (8), off Alcantara; Cano (6), off Hernandez; Cooper (10), off Gsellman. RBIs_McNeil 2 (38), Conforto (47), Alonso (69), Cano (21), Hechavarria (17), Rojas (28), Cooper (34). SF_Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso 2, D.Smith, deGrom); Miami 4 (Castro 4). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Miami 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hechavarria, Conforto, Cooper. GIDP_Ramos, B.Anderson.

DP_New York 1 (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 5-7 5 6 1 1 3 6 94 3.21
Wilson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86
Familia 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 7.42
Lugo, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.22
Gsellman 2 3 1 1 0 1 32 5.14
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 4-9 6 9 4 4 2 6 97 3.94
Hernandez 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 4.26
Chen 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 8.21
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.01

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 3-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso), Chen (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_14,780 (36,742).

