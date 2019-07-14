Mets 6, Marlins 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.349
|Conforto cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|D.Smith lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Cano 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Frazier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|2
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|B.Anderson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Castro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Granderson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|b-Ramirez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Puello cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|5
|9
|New York
|100
|201
|110—6
|12
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|001—2
|11
|1
a-singled for deGrom in the 6th. b-lined out for Granderson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. d-struck out for Chen in the 8th.
E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 10, Miami 12. 2B_Cano (18), Rosario (17), B.Anderson (19). HR_McNeil (8), off Alcantara; Cano (6), off Hernandez; Cooper (10), off Gsellman. RBIs_McNeil 2 (38), Conforto (47), Alonso (69), Cano (21), Hechavarria (17), Rojas (28), Cooper (34). SF_Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso 2, D.Smith, deGrom); Miami 4 (Castro 4). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Miami 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hechavarria, Conforto, Cooper. GIDP_Ramos, B.Anderson.
DP_New York 1 (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 5-7
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|94
|3.21
|Wilson, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|Familia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|7.42
|Lugo, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.22
|Gsellman
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|5.14
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 4-9
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|3.94
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.26
|Chen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|8.21
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.01
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 3-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso), Chen (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:16. A_14,780 (36,742).
