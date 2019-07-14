Mets 6, Marlins 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .349 Conforto cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .275 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — D.Smith lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Cano 2b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .251 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .272 Frazier 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .251 Hechavarria ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 deGrom p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205 a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Totals 38 6 12 6 2 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .293 Walker 3b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .271 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .310 B.Anderson rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Castro 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Granderson lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .189 b-Ramirez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Puello cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 2 11 2 5 9

New York 100 201 110—6 12 0 Miami 010 000 001—2 11 1

a-singled for deGrom in the 6th. b-lined out for Granderson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. d-struck out for Chen in the 8th.

E_Cooper (1). LOB_New York 10, Miami 12. 2B_Cano (18), Rosario (17), B.Anderson (19). HR_McNeil (8), off Alcantara; Cano (6), off Hernandez; Cooper (10), off Gsellman. RBIs_McNeil 2 (38), Conforto (47), Alonso (69), Cano (21), Hechavarria (17), Rojas (28), Cooper (34). SF_Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso 2, D.Smith, deGrom); Miami 4 (Castro 4). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Miami 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hechavarria, Conforto, Cooper. GIDP_Ramos, B.Anderson.

DP_New York 1 (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 5-7 5 6 1 1 3 6 94 3.21 Wilson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 Familia 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 7.42 Lugo, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.22 Gsellman 2 3 1 1 0 1 32 5.14 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 4-9 6 9 4 4 2 6 97 3.94 Hernandez 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 4.26 Chen 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 8.21 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.01

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 3-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso), Chen (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_14,780 (36,742).

