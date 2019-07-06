Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Phillies 5

July 6, 2019 11:35 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Segura ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .276
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .251
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .260
Realmuto c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Bruce lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .235
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Franco 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .229
Arrieta p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 12 5 3 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .356
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Conforto cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244
Frazier 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .259
1-Hechavarria pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .221
Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .311
Rosario ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .257
Nido c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .256
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .103
a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 12 5 1 5
Philadelphia 031 000 100—5 12 1
New York 111 030 00x—6 12 2

a-grounded out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 6th. c-lined out for Suarez in the 8th. d-flied out for Lugo in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 5th.

E_Kingery (7), Syndergaard 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 8. 2B_Hoskins (19), Conforto (17), Smith 2 (10), Nido (2). HR_Bruce (22), off Syndergaard; Franco (13), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Hoskins (57), Realmuto (40), Bruce 2 (53), Franco (41), McNeil (36), Conforto (44), Nido 3 (12). SB_Segura (6), Realmuto (4). CS_Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Kingery, Segura, Bruce 4); New York 4 (McNeil, Conforto 2, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 15; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arrieta, Realmuto. GIDP_Arrieta.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Rosario, Cano).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 8-7 4 1-3 11 6 5 0 4 75 4.67
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.08
Suarez 2 0 0 0 1 0 26 3.48
Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 6-4 5 7 4 4 3 3 87 4.68
Wilson, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22
Gsellman, H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 0 1 15 5.09
Matz, H, 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 12 4.89
Lugo, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.35
Diaz, S, 19-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.50

Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Matz 1-1, Lugo 1-0. HBP_Arrieta 3 (Alonso,Frazier,Rosario), Gsellman (Segura). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:22. A_31,350 (41,922).

