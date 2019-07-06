Mets 6, Phillies 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .294 Segura ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .276 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .260 Realmuto c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Bruce lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .235 Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Franco 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .229 Arrieta p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .171 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 5 12 5 3 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .356 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Conforto cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Frazier 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .259 1-Hechavarria pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .221 Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .311 Rosario ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .257 Nido c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .256 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .103 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 6 12 5 1 5

Philadelphia 031 000 100—5 12 1 New York 111 030 00x—6 12 2

a-grounded out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 6th. c-lined out for Suarez in the 8th. d-flied out for Lugo in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 5th.

E_Kingery (7), Syndergaard 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 8. 2B_Hoskins (19), Conforto (17), Smith 2 (10), Nido (2). HR_Bruce (22), off Syndergaard; Franco (13), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Hoskins (57), Realmuto (40), Bruce 2 (53), Franco (41), McNeil (36), Conforto (44), Nido 3 (12). SB_Segura (6), Realmuto (4). CS_Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Kingery, Segura, Bruce 4); New York 4 (McNeil, Conforto 2, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 15; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arrieta, Realmuto. GIDP_Arrieta.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Rosario, Cano).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 8-7 4 1-3 11 6 5 0 4 75 4.67 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.08 Suarez 2 0 0 0 1 0 26 3.48 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 6-4 5 7 4 4 3 3 87 4.68 Wilson, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22 Gsellman, H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 0 1 15 5.09 Matz, H, 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 12 4.89 Lugo, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.35 Diaz, S, 19-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.50

Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Matz 1-1, Lugo 1-0. HBP_Arrieta 3 (Alonso,Frazier,Rosario), Gsellman (Segura). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:22. A_31,350 (41,922).

