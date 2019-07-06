Mets 6, Phillies 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.260
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Bruce lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.356
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|1-Hechavarria pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Rosario ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|5
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|031
|000
|100—5
|12
|1
|New York
|111
|030
|00x—6
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 6th. c-lined out for Suarez in the 8th. d-flied out for Lugo in the 8th.
1-ran for Frazier in the 5th.
E_Kingery (7), Syndergaard 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 8. 2B_Hoskins (19), Conforto (17), Smith 2 (10), Nido (2). HR_Bruce (22), off Syndergaard; Franco (13), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Hoskins (57), Realmuto (40), Bruce 2 (53), Franco (41), McNeil (36), Conforto (44), Nido 3 (12). SB_Segura (6), Realmuto (4). CS_Rosario (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Kingery, Segura, Bruce 4); New York 4 (McNeil, Conforto 2, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 15; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Arrieta, Realmuto. GIDP_Arrieta.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Rosario, Cano).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 8-7
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|5
|0
|4
|75
|4.67
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.08
|Suarez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.48
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 6-4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|87
|4.68
|Wilson, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.22
|Gsellman, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.09
|Matz, H, 1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.89
|Lugo, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.35
|Diaz, S, 19-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.50
Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Matz 1-1, Lugo 1-0. HBP_Arrieta 3 (Alonso,Frazier,Rosario), Gsellman (Segura). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:22. A_31,350 (41,922).
