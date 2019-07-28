Mets 8, Pirates 7

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Reynolds rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.326
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Osuna 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Cabrera lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|A.Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.170
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Archer p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|b-Musgrove ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Moran ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|6
|5
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|a-Altherr ph-cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.070
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.258
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|T.Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lagares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|5
|7
|Pittsburgh
|001
|110
|004—7
|9
|3
|New York
|600
|002
|00x—8
|8
|1
a-out on sacrifice fly for McNeil in the 1st. b-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Archer in the 6th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 7th. d-walked for Kela in the 9th.
E_Marte (4), Osuna (1), Kang (8), Conforto (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, New York 8. 2B_Cabrera (16), Hechavarria (7). HR_Stallings (2), off Vargas; Reynolds (8), off Bashlor; Osuna (6), off Ed.Diaz; Conforto (20), off Archer. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (42), Osuna 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Stallings (5), Conforto 2 (54), Alonso (77), T.Frazier (41), Davis (29), Rosario (47), Altherr (3). SB_Marte (14), Davis (1). SF_Altherr.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Osuna 2, A.Frazier); New York 3 (Conforto, Cano, Altherr). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; New York 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Marte, Vargas. GIDP_Cano.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Osuna, Newman, A.Frazier).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 3-8
|5
|5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|107
|5.58
|Liriano
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.06
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.41
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.68
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 6-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|100
|4.01
|Lugo, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.77
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.06
|Bashlor
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|5.87
|Ed.Diaz, S, 23-27
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Ed.Diaz 1-1. HBP_Archer (McNeil), Kela (Hechavarria). WP_Archer, Vargas.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:21. A_32,976 (41,922).
