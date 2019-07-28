Mets 8, Pirates 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .313 Reynolds rf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .326 Marte cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .283 Osuna 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .274 Cabrera lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .303 A.Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .170 Stallings c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .316 Archer p 1 0 1 0 1 0 .129 b-Musgrove ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Moran ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .288 Totals 37 7 9 6 5 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .336 a-Altherr ph-cf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .070 Conforto cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .251 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .258 Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .240 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259 T.Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Davis lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .301 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Hechavarria ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Totals 32 8 8 7 5 7

Pittsburgh 001 110 004—7 9 3 New York 600 002 00x—8 8 1

a-out on sacrifice fly for McNeil in the 1st. b-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Archer in the 6th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 7th. d-walked for Kela in the 9th.

E_Marte (4), Osuna (1), Kang (8), Conforto (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, New York 8. 2B_Cabrera (16), Hechavarria (7). HR_Stallings (2), off Vargas; Reynolds (8), off Bashlor; Osuna (6), off Ed.Diaz; Conforto (20), off Archer. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (42), Osuna 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Stallings (5), Conforto 2 (54), Alonso (77), T.Frazier (41), Davis (29), Rosario (47), Altherr (3). SB_Marte (14), Davis (1). SF_Altherr.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Osuna 2, A.Frazier); New York 3 (Conforto, Cano, Altherr). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; New York 4 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Marte, Vargas. GIDP_Cano.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Osuna, Newman, A.Frazier).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 3-8 5 5 6 5 4 4 107 5.58 Liriano 1 2 2 0 0 0 13 3.06 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.41 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.68 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 6-5 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5 100 4.01 Lugo, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.77 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.06 Bashlor 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 16 5.87 Ed.Diaz, S, 23-27 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Ed.Diaz 1-1. HBP_Archer (McNeil), Kela (Hechavarria). WP_Archer, Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:21. A_32,976 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.