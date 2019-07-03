Angels earn emotional 9-4 win in Texas after Skaggs’ death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Bour delivered a two-run single on the first pitch he saw after replacing injured American League All-Star Tommy La Stella, and the grieving Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The emotional win came a day after the death of 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found unresponsive in his room at the team’s hotel before what was supposed to be the series opener Monday. That game was postponed.

A few hours after watching with his teammates as manager Brad Ausmus struggled to keep his composure in a news conference to discuss Skaggs’ shocking death, Jonathan Lucroy had a tying two-run single in the sixth inning and finished with three RBIs.

Bour entered the game on a full count with two outs in the sixth after La Stella fouled a 97 mph fastball from Texas reliever José Leclerc off his right leg, just below the knee. The second baseman had to be helped off the field.

Kole Calhoun connected for his 18th homer for Los Angeles.

Texas’ Delino Deshields circled the bases without the usual fanfare after his second homer of the season. Elvis Andrus stole home for a major league-leading third time.

Los Angeles starter José Suarez honored Skaggs with “RIP 45” written next to what appeared to be a cross on one side of his ballcap. The initials “TSK” were just above the bill on the other side of the Angels logo. He gave up three runs — two earned — with seven strikeouts in four innings.

METS 4, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Mets over the Yankees in their Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

J.D. Davis homered and delivered a tying double to help the Mets rally in the eighth for the second consecutive game.

The Yankees did not hit a home run for the first time in 32 games, ending their record streak. They had their five-game winning streak stopped and lost for only the second time in their past 15.

Seth Lugo (4-2) worked a hitless eighth and Edwin Díaz got three outs to earn his 18th save in 22 attempts.

Zack Wheeler struck out eight over 6 1/3 solid innings for the Mets, who play their crosstown rivals for the final time this season Wednesday night.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) took the loss, working a 1/3 of an inning and allowing two hits and two earned runs.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out six straight batters and a season-high 12 overall, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Morton (9-2) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk.

Brandon Lowe had a homer among his three hits and drove in two for the Rays before leaving the game in the sixth with a leg contusion. Avisail Garcia had a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a two-run double.

Asher Wojciechowski, making his first start for Baltimore, pitched into the sixth inning, giving up four runs and five hits while striking out six.

Chris Davis’ sixth home run accounted for the only run off Morton. Chance Sisco hit a two-run homer off reliever Chaz Roe in the ninth for Baltimore’s final two runs.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and Philadelphia spoiled Dallas Keuchel’s home debut with Atlanta.

Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before Héctor Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.

The second-place Phillies, winners of six of eight, trimmed the Braves’ NL East lead to 4½ games in front of the seventh sellout at SunTrust Park this season.

Keuchel (1-2) allowed five hits in seven innings in his third start with the Braves.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO (AP) — David Price pitched six innings to win his fifth straight decision, Rafael Devers homered twice and matched his career-high with six RBI, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.

Christian Vázquez had a homer among his three hits and Mookie Betts had two singles, walked twice, and scored three runs for the Red Sox. Devers finished 4 for 5.

Price (6-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked a season-high four.

Trent Thornton (2-6) allowed career worsts of seven runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

REDS 5, BREWERS 4, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 31st homer for Milwaukee, but Yasiel Puig homered to start Cincinnati’s comeback and scored the winning run in the 11th inning, ending the Brewers’ streak of six straight wins at Great American Ball Park.

Corbin Burnes (1-4) gave up a two-out single to Puig in the 11th, and Jose Iglesias singled to right. Puig continued home when Yelich’s throw to the infield bounced away for an error.

Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side in order in the top of the inning.

Eric Thames and Mike Moustakas also homered for the Brewers. Eugenio Suarez had a two-run homer in the first for the Reds.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings on an emotional night, Trea Turner doubled home the winning run in the ninth as Washington beat Miami.

Yan Gomes reached on an error with one out in the ninth. With two outs, Turner doubled off Jose Quijada (0-2) and Gomes raced home.

A former teammate and close friend of Tyler Skaggs, Corbin wore Skaggs No. 45 rather than his own No. 46. He allowed a run on six hits and struck out seven without a walk.

Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched one inning for the win in a game that was delayed 76 minutes by rain in the third inning.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and a triple for the Nationals, who have won six of seven.

ASTROS 9, ROCKIES 8

DENVER (AP) — Yuli Gurriel homered twice and drove in four runs to lead Houston over Colorado.

Jose Altuve had four hits and Gurriel and George Springer finished with three hits as the Astros won their fourth straight.

Houston rallied from an 8-5 deficit in the seventh. Gurriel’s two-run homer off of reliever Jake McGee (0-1) capped a four-run inning that was started by three straight doubles.

Gurriel also homered in the second inning and doubled home a run in the third.

Will Harris (3-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to get the win and Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jake Bauers matched a career high with four hits while driving in three runs and the Cleveland bullpen bailed Trevor Bauer out of a late jam in a win over Kansas City.

Bauer (7-6) worked six innings and allowed 11 hits and five earned runs, striking out six.

Most of Cleveland’s damage came against Jakob Junis (4-8), who matched a season high by allowing six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings.

The only bright spots for the Royals were Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi. Soler’s towering solo home run in the second traveled an estimated 451 feet, while Mondesi trumpeted his return from the injured list with a two-run homer in the fifth.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run after a long rain delay to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Frazier finished 4 for 4 and scored three runs as the Pirates won for the ninth time in 13 games.

Kyle Hendricks (7-6) ran into early trouble, giving up two runs in three innings with a walk and four strikeouts as Chicago dropped its third straight.

Clay Holmes (1-0) worked two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Starling Marte had two hits for the Pirates and Josh Bell picked up his major-league leading 78th RBI on a sacrifice fly.

GIANTS 10, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Evan Longoria had two home runs among his four hits and drove in five runs, and Kevin Pillar also had four hits for San Francisco in a win over San Diego.

Donovan Solano hit first career leadoff homer and Tyler Beede pitched seven impressive innings for the Giants, who won their third straight game. San Diego lost its third straight.

Left-hander Matt Strahm (3-7) gave up all three homers. He allowed seven runs and 11 hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one

Beede (2-3) made only one mistake, allowing Franmil Reyes’ 25th homer leading off the second, an opposite-field shot over the home run deck in right. He held San Diego to four hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one.

ATHLETICS 8, TWINS 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Herrmann hit a grand slam in his first game as Oakland beat Minnesota for its fourth straight victory.

Herrmann was activated from the injured list after being sidelined since spring training with a knee injury. He connected off All-Star Jake Odorizzi (10-4) to give the A’s a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning.

Odorizzi allowed six runs — five earned — and four hits in three-plus innings.

Matt Olson added a two-run homer, Mark Canha hit a solo shot and Robbie Grossman had an RBI single for the A’s, who have won 11 of 14 games.

Daniel Mengden (3-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his third save.

Jason Castro hit two solo homers and Miguel Sano had a two-run shot for the Twins.

MARINERS 5, CARDINALS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and Seattle beat St. Louis.

Omar Narvaez also homered for the Mariners, who overcame early and late bullpen troubles and snapped a four-game losing streak. Beckham hit the third pinch-hit homer of his career and 13th home run of the season off Giovanny Gallegos (1-1) to break a 4-all tie.

Yairo Munoz, in the lineup for the injured Matt Carpenter, tied the game at 4-4 in the seventh with a two-out, two-run homer. Mariners reliever Austin Adams (1-0) entered and struck out the four batters he faced to set up Beckham. Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Jose Martinez had two solo home runs for the Cardinals, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

DODGERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s bases-loaded walk — the fifth in a row given up by Arizona’s bullpen with two outs — forced in the winning run in the ninth for Los Angeles.

Greg Holland (1-1) appeared to lose total command after retiring his first two batters. He walked pinch-hitters Chris Taylor and Russell Martin and Alex Verdugo to load the bases. Matt Beaty then walked on four pitches to bring in the tying run and keep the bases loaded.

T.J. McFarland nearly hit Bellinger in the elbow and then walked him on six pitches, forcing in the winning run.

Yimi Garcia (1-2) pitched the ninth to earn the win.

Nick Ahmed staked the D-backs to a 3-0 lead in the second with a two-run homer.

The Dodgers’ Enriquè Hernàndez slugged a two-run homer that tied it 3-all in the fourth.

