Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michel scores in 84th to lift Orlando City past Crew, 1-0

July 13, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.

Lamine Sané sent an entry pass up the right channel, Ruan flicked a cross into the area and Michel poked it into the back of the net for Orlando (7-9-4).

The Crew (5-14-2) had their best chances early and late. Gyasi Zardes’ shot crashed off the crossbar in the sixth minute and Harrison Afful’s knuckler was saved by Brian Rowe in the 88th minute. Rowe’s denial was the only save of the night by either team.

Orlando’s Dom Dwyer was sent off in second-half stoppage time for an elbow to Josh Williams’ face.

Advertisement

Columbus lost its fifth in a row and extended its winless streak to nine.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.