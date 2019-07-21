Listen Live Sports

Mike Mussina Career Stats

July 21, 2019 12:42 pm
 
Year Team IP W-L BB SO ERA
1991 Bal 87.2 4-5 21 52 2.87
1992 Bal 241 18-5 48 130 2.54
1993 Bal 167.2 14-6 44 117 4.46
1994 Bal 176.1 16-5 42 99 3.06
1995 Bal 221.2 19-9 50 158 3.29
1996 Bal 243.1 19-11 69 204 4.81
1997 Bal 224.2 15-8 54 218 3.20
1998 Bal 206.1 13-10 41 175 3.49
1999 Bal 203.1 18-7 52 172 3.50
2000 Bal 237.2 11-15 46 210 3.79
2001 NYY 228.2 17-11 42 214 3.15
2002 NYY 215.2 18-10 48 182 4.05
2003 NYY 214.2 17-8 40 195 3.40
2004 NYY 164.2 12-9 40 132 4.59
2005 NYY 179.2 13-8 47 142 4.41
2006 NYY 197.1 15-7 35 172 3.51
2007 NYY 152.0 11-10 35 91 5.15
2008 NYY 200.1 20-9 31 150 3.37
Totals 3562.2 270-153 785 2813 3.68
Division Series
Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
1996 Cle 6 0-0 2 6 4.50
1997 Sea 14 2-0 3 16 1.93
2001 Oak 7 1-0 1 4 0.00
2002 Ana 4 0-0 0 2 9.00
2003 Min 7 0-1 3 6 3.86
2004 Min 7 0-1 1 7 2.57
2005 Ana 8.1 1-1 1 7 5.40
2006 Det 7 0-1 0 5 5.14
2007 Cle 4.2 0-0 4 3 3.86
Totals 65 4-4 15 56 3.60
League Championship Series
Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
1996 NYY 7.2 0-1 2 6 5.87
1997 Cle 15 0-0 4 25 0.60
2001 Sea 6 1-0 1 3 3.00
2003 Bos 15.1 0-2 4 17 4.11
2004 Bos 12.2 1-0 2 15 4.26
Totals 56.2 2-3 13 66 3.34
World Series
Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
2001 Ari 11 0-1 4 14 4.09
2003 Fla 7 1-0 1 9 1.29
Totals 18 1-1 5 23 3.00

