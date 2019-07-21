Mike Mussina Career Stats

Year Team IP W-L BB SO ERA 1991 Bal 87.2 4-5 21 52 2.87 1992 Bal 241 18-5 48 130 2.54 1993 Bal 167.2 14-6 44 117 4.46 1994 Bal 176.1 16-5 42 99 3.06 1995 Bal 221.2 19-9 50 158 3.29 1996 Bal 243.1 19-11 69 204 4.81 1997 Bal 224.2 15-8 54 218 3.20 1998 Bal 206.1 13-10 41 175 3.49 1999 Bal 203.1 18-7 52 172 3.50 2000 Bal 237.2 11-15 46 210 3.79 2001 NYY 228.2 17-11 42 214 3.15 2002 NYY 215.2 18-10 48 182 4.05 2003 NYY 214.2 17-8 40 195 3.40 2004 NYY 164.2 12-9 40 132 4.59 2005 NYY 179.2 13-8 47 142 4.41 2006 NYY 197.1 15-7 35 172 3.51 2007 NYY 152.0 11-10 35 91 5.15 2008 NYY 200.1 20-9 31 150 3.37 Totals 3562.2 270-153 785 2813 3.68 Division Series Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA 1996 Cle 6 0-0 2 6 4.50 1997 Sea 14 2-0 3 16 1.93 2001 Oak 7 1-0 1 4 0.00 2002 Ana 4 0-0 0 2 9.00 2003 Min 7 0-1 3 6 3.86 2004 Min 7 0-1 1 7 2.57 2005 Ana 8.1 1-1 1 7 5.40 2006 Det 7 0-1 0 5 5.14 2007 Cle 4.2 0-0 4 3 3.86 Totals 65 4-4 15 56 3.60 League Championship Series Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA 1996 NYY 7.2 0-1 2 6 5.87 1997 Cle 15 0-0 4 25 0.60 2001 Sea 6 1-0 1 3 3.00 2003 Bos 15.1 0-2 4 17 4.11 2004 Bos 12.2 1-0 2 15 4.26 Totals 56.2 2-3 13 66 3.34 World Series Year Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA 2001 Ari 11 0-1 4 14 4.09 2003 Fla 7 1-0 1 9 1.29 Totals 18 1-1 5 23 3.00

