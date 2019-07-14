Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mike Trout exits Angels game early with right calf tightness

July 14, 2019 5:41 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has been pulled from the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Seattle due to right calf tightness.

The two-time AL MVP left before the start of the third inning, interrupting his incredible recent success at the plate.

Trout lined out to first in his only plate appearance against Yusei Kikuchi. The outfielder didn’t emerge from the dugout to start the third, with Kole Calhoun moving over from right field to center and David Fletcher moving from shortstop to right.

Starting before the All-Star break, Trout was on an offensive tear even by his lofty standards. He had eight homers and 18 RBIs in his previous seven games, becoming just the sixth player in AL history to reach those totals in a seven-game span.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

