Militao suffers dizzy spell after Real Madrid unveiling

July 10, 2019 11:32 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Brazil defender Eder Militao has suffered a dizzy spell after his official presentation as a new player for Real Madrid.

Militao had to cut short his debut media conference with Madrid on Wednesday when he said he was “feeling dizzy.” The 21-year-old center back loosened his tie, bowed his head and took a long drink of water before asking to leave.

The Spanish club has not commented on his condition, which appeared to be temporary. The former Porto player had undergone a medical check-up just hours before he had his spell.

Militao is joining Madrid after helping Brazil win the Copa America. Madrid signed him in March from Portuguese club Porto, where he continued to play for the rest of last season.

He is now under contract with Zinedine Zidane’s team through 2025.

