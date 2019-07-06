Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United-Impact, Sums

July 6, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Minnesota 2 1—3
Montreal 2 0—2

First half_1, Montreal, Jackson-Hamel, 3 (Diallo), 1st minute; 2, Minnesota, Toye, 2 (Molino), 9th; 3, Montreal, Camacho, 1 (Taider), 13th; 4, Minnesota, Finlay, 3 (penalty kick), 45th.

Second half_5, Minnesota, Toye, 3 (Molino), 47th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Bush, 45th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Gianni Facchini; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_16,796.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller; Ethan Finlay (Miguel Ibarra, 70th), Collin Martin (Hassani Dotson, 70th), Kevin Molino, Lawrence Olum, Rasmus Schuller; Mason Toye (Angelo Rodriguez, 82nd).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo (Omar Browne, 57th), Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Mathieu Choiniere (Harry Novillo, 61st), Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Maximiliano Urruti, 77th).

