Minnesota United-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|1—1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 7 (Toye), 57th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Silva, 2 (Savarino), 70th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gregus, 26th. Real Salt Lake, Lennon, 21st.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Felisha Mariscal; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_16,992.
___
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino (Miguel Ibarra, 62nd); Darwin Quintero (Lawrence Olum, 87th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 79th).
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Joao Plata, 77th), Sebastian Saucedo (Corey Baird, 58th), Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.