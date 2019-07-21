Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United-Real Salt Lake, Sums

July 21, 2019 12:15 am
 
Minnesota 0 1—1
Real Salt Lake 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 7 (Toye), 57th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Silva, 2 (Savarino), 70th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gregus, 26th. Real Salt Lake, Lennon, 21st.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Felisha Mariscal; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_16,992.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino (Miguel Ibarra, 62nd); Darwin Quintero (Lawrence Olum, 87th), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 79th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Joao Plata, 77th), Sebastian Saucedo (Corey Baird, 58th), Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon.

