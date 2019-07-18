Listen Live Sports

Missouri man fined for pointing laser at Brady during game

July 18, 2019 4:26 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

KMBC reports Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time.

Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

