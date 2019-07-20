Listen Live Sports

Mitrita lifts NYCFC over 10-man Rapids, 2-1

July 20, 2019 11:54 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored in the 83rd minute and New York City FC beat the 10-man Colorado Rapids 2-1 in a game delayed by severe weather Saturday night.

Colorado (5-11-5) went down a man in the 33rd minute when Sebastian Anderson was sent off for a reckless tackle. In the sixth minute, Anderson finished Jonathan Lewis’ cross to become the youngest Rapids player to score at 16 years, 11 months and 12 days.

Héber tied it in the 40th minute for NYCFC (8-3-8). Héber found a wide open space in the 6-yard box to chest trap Maxi Moralez’s pass and volley it past goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Colorado nearly held off the City attack for the entire second half until Mitrita gathered Lalas Abubakar’s attempted clearance and curled in a right-footed shot from beyond the penalty arc for the winner.

Howard, who made his 1,750th career save in MLS and Premier League, left in the 45th minute due to a strained right calf.

