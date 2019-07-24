Listen Live Sports

MLB surpasses home run total from 2014 season

July 24, 2019 7:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major league hitters have already hit more home runs this season than during the entire 2014 season.

George Springer’s two-run shot in the third inning of the Houston Astros’ 4-2 win over Oakland on Wednesday was the 4,187th homer this season, surpassing the 4,186 hit just five seasons ago. There are still 67 days remaining in the regular season.

The league is on pace to eclipse the record 6,105 homers hit in 2017 by about 500 homers.

The 2014 total was baseball’s lowest since 1995.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

