Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk. Transferred LHP Josh Rogers to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Asher Wojciechowski from Cleveland for cash considerations and assigned him to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Mike Shawaryn and 1B Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to the AZL Indians Blue for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Ronny Rodriguez to Toledo (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF-DH Hunter Pence to Frisco (PCL) and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Corpus Christi (TL) for rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned LHP Ryan O’Rourke outright to Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Jeurys Familia to Syracuse for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP Fernando Salas outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled OF Austin Slater from Sacramento.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Kaleb Fontenot. Signed RHP Robbie Coursel and LHP Seth Hougesen.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Vicente Campos.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Cam Reddish.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Coby White.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Ivan Prosvetov to a three-year entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Cam Talbot to a one-year contract and F Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Carpenter on a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season and with F David Kampf on a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed G Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Named John Stevens assistant coach. Signed F Joe Paveleski to a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season and RW Corey Perry and D Andrej Sekera to one-year contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Valtteri Filppula, D Patrik Nemeth and G Calvin Pickard to two-year contracts.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed G Mike Smith to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year contract and D Anton Stralman to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Mats Zuccarello to a five-year contract. Agreed to terms with RW Ryan Hartman on a two-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Daniel Carr to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with RW Wayne Simmonds on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Jimmy Vesey to Buffalo for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with F Artemi Panarin on a seven-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Ron Hainsey to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Brandon Tanev to a six-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Nikita Zaitsev and Fs Connor Brown and Michael Carcone to Ottawa for D Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur, F Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Signed F Jason Spezza to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Tyler Myers to a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RWs Richard Panik and Garnet Hathaway to four-year contracts.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Nick Luukko assistant coach.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Re-signed F Kyle Buchanan to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Penny Davis national coordinator of women’s basketball officiating.

CARTHAGE — Announced the resignation of women’s golf coach Tyler Wollberg.

CHATTANOOGA — Promoted David McKinley to men’s assistant basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Bill Lofton interim senior associate athletics director for finance.

