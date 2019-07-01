Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk. Transferred LHP Josh Rogers to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Asher Wojciechowski from Cleveland for cash considerations and assigned him to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Mike Shawaryn to Pawtucket (IL). Returned 1B Sam Travis to Pawtucket. Reinstated INF Tzu-Wei Lin from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Pawtucket. Recalled 1B/OF Steve Pearce from rehabilitation assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to the AZL Indians Blue for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Ronny Rodriguez to Toledo (IL).

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF-DH Hunter Pence to Frisco (PCL) and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Corpus Christi (TL) for rehab assignments. Designated RHP Shelby Miller for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Zach Duke for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned LHP Ryan O’Rourke outright to Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Jeurys Familia to Syracuse for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP Fernando Salas outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP J.C. Flowers, INF Ethan Paul, OF-2B Jake Snider and C Marshall Gilbert to minor league contracts

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled OF Austin Slater from Sacramento.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Kaleb Fontenot. Signed RHP Robbie Coursel and LHP Seth Hougesen.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Vicente Campos.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Cam Reddish.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Coby White.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F JaKeenan Gant and Gs Brian Bowen II, C.J. Wilcox.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Zach Norvell Jr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Ivan Prosvetov to a three-year entry-level contract; C Andy Miele and D Aaron Ness to two-year, two-way contracts; and F Beau Bennett to a one-year, two-way contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed Connor Clifton to a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Signed F Par Lindholm to a two-year contract, Fs Ryan Fitzgerald, Brett Ritchie, Brendan Gaunce, and G Maxime Lagace to one-year contracts. Signed D Josiah Didier to an AHL contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year contract; G Andrew Hammond, F Curtis Lazar and D John Gilmour to one-year contracts.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Cam Talbot to a one-year contract, F Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract and D Brandon Davidson and F Byron Froese to one-year, two-way contracts.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Petr Mrazek to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Carpenter on a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season and with F David Kampf on a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season and G Robin Lehner on a one-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F Joonas Donskoi to a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a two-year contract. Re-signed F Colin Wilson to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Gustav Nyquist to a four-year contract. Re-signed G Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Named John Stevens assistant coach. Signed F Joe Paveleski to a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season; C Tanner Kero to a two-year contract and RW Corey Perry, D Andrej Sekera and Reece Scarlett to one-year contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Valtteri Filppula, D Patrik Nemeth and G Calvin Pickard to two-year contracts.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed Fs Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson to two-year contracts and G Mike Smith and Fs Markus Granlund and Tomas Jurco to one-year contracts.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year contract and D Anton Stralman to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Brett Connolly on a four-year contract; F Noel Acciari on a three-year contract; D Tommy Cross and Ethan Prow on two-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with D Joakim Ryan and F Martin Frk on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Mats Zuccarello to a five-year contract and Fs Luke Johnson and Gabriel Dumont on two-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RW Ryan Hartman on a two-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid and F Riley Barber on one-year contracts.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Daniel Carr to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with RW Wayne Simmonds on a one-year contract. Signed F Ben Street, D Matt Tennyson and D Dakota Mermis to one-year contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed F Ander Lee to a seven-year contract. Agreed to terms with G Semyon Varlamov on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Jimmy Vesey to Buffalo for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Fs Artemi Panarin, Greg McKegg and Danny O’Regan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Ron Hainsey; and Fs Jordan Szwarz and Tyler Ennis to one-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed F Andy Andreoff and D Nate Prosser, Tyler Wotherspoon, Chris Bigras to two-year contracts; and Fs Kurtis Gabriel, Kyle Criscuolo; D Andy Welinski; and G Jean-Francois Berube to one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Brandon Tanev to a six-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Timo Meier to a four-year contract and D Tim Heed to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with Fs Nick Lappin, Evan Polei, Michael Vecchione and Nathan Walker and D Derrick Pouliot and Jake Dotchin on one-year, two-way contracts. Agreed to terms with Fs Cam Darcy, Zach Nastasiuk and J.J. Piccinich on AHL contracts.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Curtis McElhinney and D Luke Witkowski to two-year contracts and D Luke Schenn, G Scott Wedgewood, G Spencer Martin and F Chris Mueller to one-year contracts.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Nikita Zaitsev and Fs Connor Brown and Michael Carcone to Ottawa for D Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur, F Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Signed F Jason Spezza to a one-year contract. Acquired D Tyson Barrie, F Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-round 2020 draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche for F Nazem Kadri, D Calle Rosen and a third-round 2020 draft pick.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Tyler Myers to a five-year contract, D Jordie Benn to a two-year contract, and D Oscar Fantenberg, F Tyler Graovac and G Zane McIntyre to one-year contracts.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed Fs Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna and D Brett Lernout to one-year contracts. Signed Fs Brandon Pirri, Patrick Brown and Tyrell Goulborune to two-year contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RWs Richard Panik and Garnet Hathaway to four-year contracts and C Philippe Maillet to a two-year, two-way contract. Re-signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract. Signed LW Brendan Leipsic to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Re-signed D Natahn Beaulieu and Cameron Schilling to one-year contracts.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed Fs Tyler Spezia and Josh Kestner to one-year contracts.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Vincent LoVerde, G Tom McCollum and F Harry Zolnierczyk.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Nick Luukko assistant coach.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Re-signed F Kyle Buchanan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded F Romario Williams to Columbus Crew SC for $100,000.

DALLAS — Signed F Edwin Gyasi on loan from CSKA Sofia (First League-Bulgaria).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Penny Davis national coordinator of women’s basketball officiating.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE — Named Courtney Morrison Archer associate commissioner for communications.

CARTHAGE — Announced the resignation of women’s golf coach Tyler Wollberg.

CHATTANOOGA — Promoted David McKinley to men’s assistant basketball coach.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Signed Greg Herenda men’s basketball coach to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

MEMPHIS — Named Bill Lofton interim senior associate athletics director for finance.

PENN STATE — Named Alexandra Anghelescu women’s tennis coach.

TENNESSEE — Extended the contract of women’s tennis coach Alison Ojeda through 2024.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.