Monday’s Sports Transactions

July 15, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated INF Eduardo Núñez for assignment. Optioned RHP Hector Velázquez to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber and 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket. Named Colm Lydon director of security and emergency services.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero to Mahoning Valley (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHPs Parker Markel and David McKay to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Sam Tuivailala from the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Xavier Cedeno to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — frecalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL) as 26th man.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Sam Coonrod and Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL); Coonrod as 26th man.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Max Casper.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell and RHP Colby Morris.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP George Faue.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Ryan Johnson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — G Clint Boling announced his retirement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended S Kam Moore after an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

TENNESSEE TITANS — DL Derrick Morgan announced his retirement.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Kevin Dineen coach of San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Dylan Cozens to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Brandon Baddock and D Josh Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Michael Carcone to a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Colby Williams to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded G Sammy Jo Prudhomme to Reign FC for D/M Elise Kellond-Knight.

